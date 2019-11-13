Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 13:47

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Cosenza
Two teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

Two teachers arrested for mistreating nursery kids

 
Miami
Domingo treatment after harassment claims 'absurd' - Bocelli

Domingo treatment after harassment claims 'absurd' - Bocelli

 
Rome
Di Maio says government will field A.Mittal exit

Di Maio says government will field A.Mittal exit

 
Vatican City
Vatican 'close' to abuse victims after Pell decision

Vatican 'close' to abuse victims after Pell decision

 
Milan
Fashion: Blufin sold to holding Eccellenze Italiane

Fashion: Blufin sold to holding Eccellenze Italiane

 
Rome
Bad weather batters Italy

Bad weather batters Italy

 
Venice
Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

 
Vatican City
Reborn persecution of Jews not human nor Christian says pope

Reborn persecution of Jews not human nor Christian says pope

 
Venice
Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record

Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record

 
Rome
Man found dead in company in Rome

Man found dead in company in Rome

 
Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariVia ai lavori
Bari, nuove telecamere e luci a Parco 2 Giugno: i lavori dureranno 5 mesi

Bari, nuove telecamere e luci a Parco 2 Giugno: i lavori dureranno 5 mesi

 
MateraIL Quirinale
Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

Matera flagellata da maltempo, Mattarella chiama il sindaco

 
FoggiaIn località Posta Aucello
Cerignola, 69enne uccide una donna e si ammazza: grave una vicina di casa

Cerignola, dopo lite uccide la vicina, ferisce la moglie e poi si ammazza Foto

 
TarantoRione Borgo
Taranto, picchiava e maltrattava la madre: in cella 21enne

Taranto, picchiava e maltrattava la madre: in cella 21enne

 
PotenzaSoccorso in Basilicata
Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate dopo il collaudo

Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate solo dopo il collaudo

 
LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

 
BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

 
BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

 

i più letti

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri.
Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca Video
Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Il maltempo flagella Puglia e Basilicata: anziano muore ad Altamura. Vento e danni, onde di 5 metri in Salento. Matera, scene da apocalisse

Il maltempo flagella Puglia e Basilicata: 80enne muore ad Altamura. Salento, onde di 5 mt
Matera, scene da apocalisse Vd

Vatican City

Vatican 'close' to abuse victims after Pell decision

Senior clergyman given OK to challenge conviction in Australia

Vatican 'close' to abuse victims after Pell decision

Vatican City, November 13 - The Vatican on Wednesday reiterated its support for the victims of sexual abuse by members of the clergy after the High Court of Australia granted Cardinal George Pell leave to challenge his child-abuse convictions. "While reiterating its trust in the Australian justice system, the Holy See acknowledges the decision of Australia's High Court to accept Card. George Pell's request of appeal, aware that the Cardinal has always maintained his innocence," the Vatican said in a statement. "At this time, the Holy See reaffirms once again its closeness to those who have suffered because of sexual abuse on the part of members of the clergy". The 78-year-old former prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy is the most senior Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of child sex abuse. He is serving a six-year term for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati