Vatican 'close' to abuse victims after Pell decision

Vatican City, November 13 - The Vatican on Wednesday reiterated its support for the victims of sexual abuse by members of the clergy after the High Court of Australia granted Cardinal George Pell leave to challenge his child-abuse convictions. "While reiterating its trust in the Australian justice system, the Holy See acknowledges the decision of Australia's High Court to accept Card. George Pell's request of appeal, aware that the Cardinal has always maintained his innocence," the Vatican said in a statement. "At this time, the Holy See reaffirms once again its closeness to those who have suffered because of sexual abuse on the part of members of the clergy". The 78-year-old former prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy is the most senior Catholic cleric in the world to be convicted of child sex abuse. He is serving a six-year term for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s.