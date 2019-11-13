Fashion: Blufin sold to holding Eccellenze Italiane

Milan, November 13 - Marco Marchi, founder and president of fashion brand Liu Jo S.p.A., has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Blufin through the holding "Eccellenze Italiane", as part of a project to launch the group in high-end fashion, according to a statement published on Wednesday. Blufin, a ready-to-wear company that groups labels Blumarine, Blugirl and Anna Molinari, was sold after a private negotiation between Marco Marchi and the Tarabini family that founded the company in 1977. The talks did not include banks as intermediaries and "quickly wrapped up with agreements to sell 100% of Blufin's shares to Eccellenze Italiane", the company said in the statement. The Blufin group is present in 50 countries and consolidated revenue in 2018, including royalties on licenses, was worth 33 million euros, 40% of which was generated by the Italian market and 60% by foreign markets