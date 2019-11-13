Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Venice, November 13 - Venice was in a state of crisis on Wednesday due to huge flooding after the high-water mark reached 187cm late on Tuesday, close to the level of the famous 1966 flood. "Venice is on its knees," Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said via Twitter. "St Mark's Basilica has suffered serious damage, like the whole city and the islands... We need everyone's help to get through the next few days that are putting us to the test.". A 78-year-old man was electrocuted due a short circuit, apparently linked to the flooding, at his home on the island of Pellestrina. Another person also died during the flooding on the lagoon island, although in his case it may have been natural causes. There is massive damage. Three barges sank, while gondolas and other boats were stripped from their moorings. A fire broke our at the Ca' Pesaro museum because of an electrical malfunction. Almost all the city is flooded, even though the acqua alta came down to around 150cm on Wednesday. Brugnaro said the council was asking central government to declare the city to be in a state of emergency and told local people and businesses to collect photographic and video evidence of the damage suffered for compensation claims. "We are faced with total, apocalyptic devastation," Veneto Governor Luca Zaia told Mediaset television. "I'm not exaggerating; 80% of the city is under water, the damage is unimaginable". Venice's La Fenice has been temporarily put out of action too. Although the theatre itself is not flooded, water has entered an auxiliary area affecting the electrical and fire-prevention systems.