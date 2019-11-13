Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 12:15

Milan
Fashion: Blufin sold to holding Eccellenze Italiane

Rome
Bad weather batters Italy

Venice
Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Vatican City
Reborn persecution of Jews not human nor Christian says pope

Venice
Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record

Rome
Man found dead in company in Rome

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Brussels
Central Med migrants down 45% in 1st 10 mts of 2019

Rome
Enel 9-mt profit down 73%

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

PotenzaSoccorso in Basilicata
Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate dopo il collaudo

Materala cerimonia
Matera, inaugurata la nuova stazione delle Fal

TarantoDopo ok del Miur
Medicina a Taranto, le lezioni forse ripartono dal 20 novembre

LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

BariOperazioni dei Cc
Droga, due arresti a Sammichele e Gioia: anche una donna di 65 anni

BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo, terapia innovativa su 22 bambini affetti da paralisi cerebrale

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Il maltempo flagella Puglia e Basilicata: anziano muore ad Altamura. Vento e danni, onde di 5 metri in Salento. Matera, scene da apocalisse

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Venice

Venice, November 13 - Venice was in a state of crisis on Wednesday due to huge flooding after the high-water mark reached 187cm late on Tuesday, close to the level of the famous 1966 flood. "Venice is on its knees," Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said via Twitter. "St Mark's Basilica has suffered serious damage, like the whole city and the islands... We need everyone's help to get through the next few days that are putting us to the test.". A 78-year-old man was electrocuted due a short circuit, apparently linked to the flooding, at his home on the island of Pellestrina. Another person also died during the flooding on the lagoon island, although in his case it may have been natural causes. There is massive damage. Three barges sank, while gondolas and other boats were stripped from their moorings. A fire broke our at the Ca' Pesaro museum because of an electrical malfunction. Almost all the city is flooded, even though the acqua alta came down to around 150cm on Wednesday. Brugnaro said the council was asking central government to declare the city to be in a state of emergency and told local people and businesses to collect photographic and video evidence of the damage suffered for compensation claims. "We are faced with total, apocalyptic devastation," Veneto Governor Luca Zaia told Mediaset television. "I'm not exaggerating; 80% of the city is under water, the damage is unimaginable". Venice's La Fenice has been temporarily put out of action too. Although the theatre itself is not flooded, water has entered an auxiliary area affecting the electrical and fire-prevention systems.

