Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 12:14

Milan
Fashion: Blufin sold to holding Eccellenze Italiane

Rome
Bad weather batters Italy

Venice
Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Vatican City
Reborn persecution of Jews not human nor Christian says pope

Venice
Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record

Rome
Man found dead in company in Rome

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Brussels
Central Med migrants down 45% in 1st 10 mts of 2019

Rome
Enel 9-mt profit down 73%

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

PotenzaSoccorso in Basilicata
Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate dopo il collaudo

Materala cerimonia
Matera, inaugurata la nuova stazione delle Fal

TarantoDopo ok del Miur
Medicina a Taranto, le lezioni forse ripartono dal 20 novembre

LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

BariOperazioni dei Cc
Droga, due arresti a Sammichele e Gioia: anche una donna di 65 anni

BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo, terapia innovativa su 22 bambini affetti da paralisi cerebrale

Rome

Bad weather batters Italy

Whole nation affected from Dolomites to Aeolian islands

Rome, November 13 - A wave of bad weather has brought many parts of Italy to a standstill. A tornado in Porto Cesareo, in Salento, severely damaged the local port and completely destroyed a 60-meter-long pier. About 100 boats docked at the port were also damaged. In the Dolomites, snowstorms blocked roads and railway lines. In Alto Adige, where 40 centimeters of snow fell in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, several roads were blocked by fallen trees, along with the rail line in Val Pusteria. Many cellars were flooded in the city of Bolzano due to rainstorms although the highest number of problems were registered in the areas of Val d'Ega, Val Gardena and Val Pusteria. Meanwhile the Aeolian islands off Sicily have been isolated for three days. Ferries have been docked in ports since Monday afternoon due to rough seas (wind force 6-7). Commuters with the mainland (including teachers, doctors and clerks) have been stranded in Milazzo, Sicily, for days. Trucks full of food are also blocked in Sicily and some products and medicines are starting to run out, local authorities said. Schools on the islands are currently open part time. Rainstorms also battered the southern port city of Naples, causing a huge sinkhole to form overnight in Via Masoni, where construction work was underway. Several families were forced to temporarily leave their homes.

