Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 12:15

Milan
Fashion: Blufin sold to holding Eccellenze Italiane

Rome
Bad weather batters Italy

Venice
Venice on its knees as floods devastate city

Vatican City
Reborn persecution of Jews not human nor Christian says pope

Venice
Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record

Rome
Man found dead in company in Rome

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Brussels
Central Med migrants down 45% in 1st 10 mts of 2019

Rome
Enel 9-mt profit down 73%

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

PotenzaSoccorso in Basilicata
Potenza, acquistate 57 ambulanze per 118, consegnate 25: le prime 14 assegnate dopo il collaudo

Materala cerimonia
Matera, inaugurata la nuova stazione delle Fal

TarantoDopo ok del Miur
Medicina a Taranto, le lezioni forse ripartono dal 20 novembre

LecceIl processo
Sogliano Cavour, il pentito accusa ex sindaco: mi diede 30mila € per le elezioni

BrindisiL'arresto
Oria, affidato ai servizi sociali se ne infischia: finisce in cella

BariOperazioni dei Cc
Droga, due arresti a Sammichele e Gioia: anche una donna di 65 anni

BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo, terapia innovativa su 22 bambini affetti da paralisi cerebrale

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Il maltempo flagella Puglia e Basilicata: anziano muore ad Altamura. Vento e danni, onde di 5 metri in Salento. Matera, scene da apocalisse

Matera, scene da apocalisse Vd

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Vatican City

Reborn persecution of Jews not human nor Christian says pope

'Jews are our brothers' Francis tells general audience

Vatican City, November 13 - Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against the rising persecution of Jews saying it is "neither human nor Christian". "The Jewish population has suffered a lot in history", the pontiff said during his weekly general audience. "Over the last century, we have seen many, many brutalities" endured by Jews. "We were all convinced it was over", he continued. "But today the habit of persecuting Jews is starting to sprout again here and there. "Brothers and sisters, this is neither human nor Christian". "Jews are our brothers and must not be persecuted. Do you understand?", the pontiff concluded. There is concern about a rise in anti-Semitism in many parts of the world, including Italy, where Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre was recently given a security detail after a stream of insulting posts and threats.

