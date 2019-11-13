Reborn persecution of Jews not human nor Christian says pope

Vatican City, November 13 - Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against the rising persecution of Jews saying it is "neither human nor Christian". "The Jewish population has suffered a lot in history", the pontiff said during his weekly general audience. "Over the last century, we have seen many, many brutalities" endured by Jews. "We were all convinced it was over", he continued. "But today the habit of persecuting Jews is starting to sprout again here and there. "Brothers and sisters, this is neither human nor Christian". "Jews are our brothers and must not be persecuted. Do you understand?", the pontiff concluded. There is concern about a rise in anti-Semitism in many parts of the world, including Italy, where Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre was recently given a security detail after a stream of insulting posts and threats.