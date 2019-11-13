Mercoledì 13 Novembre 2019 | 10:42

Venice
Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record

Rome
Man found dead in company in Rome

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Brussels
Central Med migrants down 45% in 1st 10 mts of 2019

Rome
Enel 9-mt profit down 73%

Vatican City
Pope 'sacrilegious acts' with Amazon goddess statue slammed

London
Tennis: Berrettini loses to Federer in ATP Finals

Palermo
Boy, 17, gets 10 yrs for killing tramp

Rome
Rome metro Spagna station closed for brake smoke

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

MateraUN 37enne
Lauria, sottoposto a Daspo va a vedere la partita: arrestato

BariOperazioni dei Cc
Droga, due arresti a Sammichele e Gioia: anche una donna di 65 anni

LecceMaltempo
Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

PotenzaL'inciesta
Potenza, 17 misure per corruzione su autorizzazioni edilizie: bufera su Regione e Comune Venosa

BatPalazzo Della Marra
Maltempo a Barletta, si stacca pezzo di cornicione a Pinacoteca

BrindisiIl vertice
Bomba a Brindisi, piano evacuazione per 50mila persone: c'è anche il carcere

TarantoL'inchiesta
Ilva, pm Milano chiede archiviazione accuse per fascicolo-madre sui Riva

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo, terapia innovativa su 22 bambini affetti da paralisi cerebrale

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Il maltempo flagella Puglia e Basilicata: anziano muore ad Altamura. Vento e danni, onde di 5 metri in Salento. Matera, scene da apocalisse

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Venice

Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record

St Mark's Basilica damaged by flood waters

Venice, November 13 - Venice is on its knees due to flooding in much of the city after the high-water mark reached 187cm on Tuesday, close to the level of the famous 1966 flood. A 78-year-old man was electrocuted due a flood-caused short circuit at his home on the island of Pellestrina. Another person also died during the flooding on the lagoon island, although in his case it may have been natural causes.

