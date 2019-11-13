Two dead as Venice acqua alta comes close to record
Venice
13 Novembre 2019
Venice, November 13 - Venice is on its knees due to flooding in much of the city after the high-water mark reached 187cm on Tuesday, close to the level of the famous 1966 flood. A 78-year-old man was electrocuted due a flood-caused short circuit at his home on the island of Pellestrina. Another person also died during the flooding on the lagoon island, although in his case it may have been natural causes.
