Central Med migrants down 45% in 1st 10 mts of 2019

Brussels, November 12- The number of migrants arriving in the European Union on the central Mediterranean route dropped 45% to 11,900 in the first 10 months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, Frontex said Tuesday. In October some 2,050 arrived, a 27% drop on the previous month, the EU border agency said. Tunisia, Sudan, Cote d'Ivoire and Pakistan were the most represented countries in the first 10 months of the year, Frontex said.