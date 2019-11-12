Tennis: Berrettini loses to Federer in ATP Finals

Central Med migrants down 45% in 1st 10 mts of 2019
London
12 Novembre 2019
London, November 12 - Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday went down to his second defeat at the ATP Finals in London, losing 7-6 6-3 to Swiss legend Roger Federer after his defeat to Serb great Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-1 at the weekend. The Roman next faces Austria's Dominic Thiem.
