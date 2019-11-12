Pope 'sacrilegious acts' with Amazon goddess statue slammed

Vatican City, November 12 - Around 100 Catholic conservatives have signed a letter to Pope Francis claiming he performed "sacrilegious and superstitious acts" with a statuette of the Amazon fertility goddess Pachamama in the Vatican gardens during the recent synod on the Amazon, sources said Tuesday. Statuettes of the pregnant goddess were stolen from a church near the Vatican and thrown into the Tiber during the synod. Now a group form various countries, mainly university lecturers but also some religious, have returned to the case. The petition has been carried on websites and blogs critical of Francis' pontificate, including the Italian 'Stilum Curiae' e the American 'LifeSiteNews'. Rightwing conservatives have long criticised the pope's allegedly liberal stances.