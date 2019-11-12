Boy, 17, gets 10 yrs for killing tramp

Central Med migrants down 45% in 1st 10 mts of 2019
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Scontro treni Puglia, chiesta condanna ex dirigente Ministero Infrastrutture
i più letti
Palermo
12 Novembre 2019
Palermo, November 12 - A 17-year-old Romanian boy who killed a 56-year-old French tramp in central Palermo last December got 10 years in jail Tuesday. The Romanian boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was found guilty of murdering Aid Abdellah nicknamed 'Aldo' with an iron bar to steal 25 euros from him.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su