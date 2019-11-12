Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Martedì 12 Novembre 2019 | 17:03

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

Batla tragedia nel 2016
Scontro treni Puglia, chiesta condanna ex dirigente Ministero Infrastrutture

Scontro treni Puglia, chiesta condanna ex dirigente Ministero Infrastrutture

 
Bariil convegno
L'Ordine delle professioni sanitarie chiede un nuovo percorso formativo universitario

L'Ordine delle professioni sanitarie chiede un nuovo percorso formativo universitario

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, vuole sfuggire all'alt perché ha l'hashish, investe poliziotto e scappa: preso

Cerignola, vuole sfuggire all'alt perché ha l'hashish, investe poliziotto e scappa: preso

 
Potenzala visita
Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

 
Leccel'iniziativa
Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Conte ai ministri: «Fate proposte per rilanciare tutta Taranto, non solo ex Ilva». Sindacati: sospeso scarico materie prime

Conte ai ministri: «Fate proposte per rilanciare tutta Taranto, non solo ex Ilva». Sindacati: sospeso scarico materie prime

 
Materameteo
Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano, scuole chiuse

Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano, scuole chiuse

 

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli? Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Florence

Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Near Siena

Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Florence, November 12 - A group of far-right extremists planned to blow up a mosque near Siena before changing their minds for fear of being caught, police said after placing 22 people under investigation in and around Siena on Tuesday. The group planned to blow up the mosque at Colle Val d'Elsa near Siena by blowing up a gas pipe, police said. One of the group is heard on a wiretap saying "he had brought the maps, we wanted him to blow up the gas thingy so that the whole lot would have been blown up", police said. They allegedly dropped the plan fearing that the police would catch them. Police in Florence and Siena on Tuesday placed 12 people under investigation in a probe into potentially subversive far-right extremist militants. The suspects are being probed for possession of weapons with the aim of setting up an association with subversive ends, police said. DIGOS security police are carrying out raids of homes and offices in the province of Siena, police said. The suspects allegedly hailed racial hatred and fascism, police said. Police said the suspects were "of a certain age" and did not have criminal records. A lot of material was seized including weapons for which the suspects had licenses, police said. Explosives were found at one of the raided premises, police said, and a bomb squad was called in. Police said the raids and searches were carried out at Sovicille, Poggibonsi, and the centre of Siena. "At the moment we have not found evidence of links to existing extreme right political groups," police said. "The searches are the first act in a probe that has to be developed," said Florence anti-mafia unit chief prosecutor Giuseppe Creazzo.

