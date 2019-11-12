Ex-lifer who tried to kill man in robbery keeps mum

Boy, 17, gets 10 yrs for killing tramp
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Scontro treni Puglia, chiesta condanna ex dirigente Ministero Infrastrutture
i più letti
Milan
12 Novembre 2019
Milan, November 12 - A 60-year-old former lifer who tried to kill a 79-year-old man during a robbery in Milan last Friday decided to remain silent in front of a judge on Tuesday. Antonio Cianci served over 30 years in jail for murdering four people in the 1970s including three Carabinieri in 1979. He i being held in Milan's San Vittore Prison.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su