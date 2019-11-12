Martedì 12 Novembre 2019 | 17:05

Palermo
Boy, 17, gets 10 yrs for killing tramp

Rome
Rome metro Spagna station closed for brake smoke

Milan
Ex-lifer who tried to kill man in robbery keeps mum

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Rome
Rome metro Spagna station closed for brake smoke

Florence
Far-right extremists 'planned to blow up mosque'

Rome
Pope praying for Armenian priest slain by ISIS

Vicenza
Worker falls to death from factory roof

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Florence
12 far-right extremists probed

Rome
Free nursery care from Jan 1 - Gualtieri

serie c
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Batla tragedia nel 2016
Scontro treni Puglia, chiesta condanna ex dirigente Ministero Infrastrutture

Bariil convegno
L'Ordine delle professioni sanitarie chiede un nuovo percorso formativo universitario

Foggianel Foggiano
Cerignola, vuole sfuggire all'alt perché ha l'hashish, investe poliziotto e scappa: preso

Potenzala visita
Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

Leccel'iniziativa
Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

Tarantoil siderurgico
Conte ai ministri: «Fate proposte per rilanciare tutta Taranto, non solo ex Ilva». Sindacati: sospeso scarico materie prime

Conte ai ministri: «Fate proposte per rilanciare tutta Taranto, non solo ex Ilva». Sindacati: sospeso scarico materie prime

 
Materameteo
Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano, scuole chiuse

Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano. Acqua nelle case vicino ai Sassi VD

 

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Rome

Pope praying for Armenian priest slain by ISIS

Father Hovsep Bedoyan and his father killed in Syria

Rome, November 12 - Pope Francis said Tuesday he was praying for an Armenian Catholic priest who was killed by ISIS in Syria on Monday. "I'm close to the Armeno-Catholic community of Kamichlié, in Syria, meeting for the funeral of its priest, Father Joseph Bedoyan, killed yesterday along with his father," Francis tweeted. "I'm praying for them, for the relatives, and for all Christians in Syria". The Islamic State (ISIS) on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday that killed the Armenian Catholic priest and his father, who were en-route to Deir-es-Zor to monitor the condition of the Armenian Catholic Church there. Rev. Hovsep Bedoyan, the pastor of the Armenian Catholic Church in Qamishli, in northeastern Syria, was traveling in a car with his father, Hamma, and Deacon Fati Sano of the Al-Hasakeh church to Deir-es-Zor when gunmen opened fire on the car, reported the Aleppo-based Kantsasar newspaper. Rev. Bedoyan and his father were killed, while Deacon Sano was injured. Hours after the attack, the Islamic State-also known as ISIS or Daesh-took responsibility according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that has been monitoring violence on the ground during the Syrian conflict. The news of the Islamic State claiming to be behind the attack was reported by UK-based war monitor, reported Rudaw.

