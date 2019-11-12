Worker falls to death from factory roof

Boy, 17, gets 10 yrs for killing tramp
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Scontro treni Puglia, chiesta condanna ex dirigente Ministero Infrastrutture
i più letti
Vicenza
12 Novembre 2019
Vicenza, November 12 - A 34-year-old factory maintenance worker died Tuesday of injuries sustained in a fall from a marble-working factory roof near Vicenza on Monday. Leandro Caprarelli, from near Vicenza, fell from a height of five and a half metres while repairing solar panels.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su