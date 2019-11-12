Martedì 12 Novembre 2019 | 15:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

 
Florence
12 far-right extremists probed

12 far-right extremists probed

 
Rome
Free nursery care from Jan 1 - Gualtieri

Free nursery care from Jan 1 - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Tariff policy contradicts NATO alliance - Mattarella

Tariff policy contradicts NATO alliance - Mattarella

 
Vatican City
Pols who insult want to destroy others - pope

Pols who insult want to destroy others - pope

 
Rome
Acqua alta swamps Venice

Acqua alta swamps Venice

 
Rome
Budget can be improved while safeguarding goals - Gualtieri

Budget can be improved while safeguarding goals - Gualtieri

 
Rome
'Draft budget growth estimate is OK' says BoI

'Draft budget growth estimate is OK' says BoI

 
Rome
Italy commemorates 16th anniversary of Nassiriya attack

Italy commemorates 16th anniversary of Nassiriya attack

 
Rome
Judge, ex-Carabiniere officer, abstains from Cucchi trial

Judge, ex-Carabiniere officer, abstains from Cucchi trial

 
Taranto
18 youths arrested for tormenting disabled pensioner

18 youths arrested for tormenting disabled pensioner

 

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barii fatti nel 2017
Bari, uccise la ex e chiuse il corpo nell'armadio: condannato a 22 anni

Bari, uccise la ex e chiuse il corpo nell'armadio: condannato a 22 anni

 
Batil processo a Lecce
Giustizia svenduta a Trani, cento testimoni per Nardi, anche Conte e Lotti

Giustizia svenduta a Trani, cento testimoni per Nardi, anche Conte e Lotti

 
Potenzala visita
Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

 
Foggianel Foggiano
S.Severo, spaventa i passanti brandendo un bastone e tenta di colpire agenti: arrestato nigeriano

S.Severo, spaventa i passanti brandendo un bastone e tenta di colpire agenti: arrestato nigeriano

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

 
Leccel'iniziativa
Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Conte ai ministri: «Fate proposte per rilanciare tutta Taranto, non solo ex Ilva». Sindacati: sospeso scarico materie prime

Mittal, depositato atto citazione su recesso. Conte ai ministri: «Rilanciamo tutta Taranto». Sindacati: si buca caldaia, fiamme

 
Materameteo
Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano, scuole chiuse

Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano. Acqua nelle case vicino ai Sassi VD

 

i più letti

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli? Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Milan

A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Conte asks ministers to brainstorm converting Taranto steelworks

A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Milan, November 12 - ArcelorMittal on Tuesday filed suit to get out of their contract to take over the former ILVA steel works including its Taranto plant, the biggest in Europe - as Premier Giuseppe Conte asked ministers to brainstorm ways of converting the controversial plant. The suit arrived on the table of the president of the Milan court, Roberto Bichi, who will now assign it to one of two sections specialised in business cases, judicial sources said. The former ILVA group's three extraordinary commissioners say in an appeal to be filed later this week that the juridical conditions do not exist for the Franco-Indian steel giant, the world's largest, to pull out of the takeover deal. ArcelorMittal has said it needs to pull out citing the lifting of a 'penal shield' protecting a cleanup of the highly polluting Taranto works and the necessity of shedding 5,000 workers across the group, which employs over 8,000 people at Taranto and some 3,000 more at Genoa and Novi Ligure. The government is split on restoring the shield with many in the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), led by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, against providing protection for a plant whose pollution levels have been linked to high local cancer rates in and around Taranto. But Premier Conte and the M5S's ruling partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), are firmly in favour of bringing the shield back, provided ArcelorMittal agree to stay on. All parties in government, including ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi's new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, are against the job cuts. There has been talk of the former ILVA group, which was once under state control before passing to the Riva group, being re-nationalised. But Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri's squashed such talk Monday, saying "nationalisation is not on the cards. "It is an illusion". Howver, he did say a public partner, such as government bank CDP, was a "possibility". Any solution will have to continue to strike a balance between protecting the health of Tarantans and saving jobs at the sprawling plant, one of the biggest in Europe. Premier Conte said in an interview published Monday in Italian daily La Repubblica that he will ask ministers to brainstorm solutions to convert the Taranto plant if no plan for its survival as a steelworks succeed. Conte said the government will soon have another meeting with ArcelorMittal executives and announced a "legal battle" involving a preventative procedure with the Court of Milan "to obtain a judicial check on the government's and A.Mittal's arguments and motives within 7 to 10 days". ArcelorMittal stopped offloading raw materials for its Taranto steelworks some days ago, unions said Monday. The decision is linked to the Franco-Indian group's plan to stop one of its production lines, the unions said. CEO Lucia Morselli last week said the plant would gradually shut down as ArcelorMittal implemented its plan to pull out of the deal to take over the works and the rest of the Italian steel group.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati