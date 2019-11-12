Pols who insult want to destroy others - pope

Vatican City, November 12 - Politicians who insult others want to destroy them, Pope Francis said on Tuesday. "Some politicians prefer to insult others to destroy them, rather than having healthy and clean relations," he said at Mass at Casa Santa Marta. Destroying and sowing hatred, Francis said, "is not an habitual thing, even in political life. "But some (politicians) do it. "Because politicians often have the temptation to sully others, to destroy others. "They don't have healthy and clean talks for the good of the country. "They prefer insults, to destroy others. "They think, 'I'm good, but is this other person better than me'," Francis said. "So they decide to drag them down, with insults".