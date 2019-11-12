Martedì 12 Novembre 2019 | 15:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

 
Florence
12 far-right extremists probed

12 far-right extremists probed

 
Rome
Free nursery care from Jan 1 - Gualtieri

Free nursery care from Jan 1 - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Tariff policy contradicts NATO alliance - Mattarella

Tariff policy contradicts NATO alliance - Mattarella

 
Vatican City
Pols who insult want to destroy others - pope

Pols who insult want to destroy others - pope

 
Rome
Acqua alta swamps Venice

Acqua alta swamps Venice

 
Rome
Budget can be improved while safeguarding goals - Gualtieri

Budget can be improved while safeguarding goals - Gualtieri

 
Rome
'Draft budget growth estimate is OK' says BoI

'Draft budget growth estimate is OK' says BoI

 
Rome
Italy commemorates 16th anniversary of Nassiriya attack

Italy commemorates 16th anniversary of Nassiriya attack

 
Rome
Judge, ex-Carabiniere officer, abstains from Cucchi trial

Judge, ex-Carabiniere officer, abstains from Cucchi trial

 
Taranto
18 youths arrested for tormenting disabled pensioner

18 youths arrested for tormenting disabled pensioner

 

Il Biancorosso

lega pro
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barii fatti nel 2017
Bari, uccise la ex e chiuse il corpo nell'armadio: condannato a 22 anni

Bari, uccise la ex e chiuse il corpo nell'armadio: condannato a 22 anni

 
Batil processo a Lecce
Giustizia svenduta a Trani, cento testimoni per Nardi, anche Conte e Lotti

Giustizia svenduta a Trani, cento testimoni per Nardi, anche Conte e Lotti

 
Potenzala visita
Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

 
Foggianel Foggiano
S.Severo, spaventa i passanti brandendo un bastone e tenta di colpire agenti: arrestato nigeriano

S.Severo, spaventa i passanti brandendo un bastone e tenta di colpire agenti: arrestato nigeriano

 
Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

 
Leccel'iniziativa
Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Conte ai ministri: «Fate proposte per rilanciare tutta Taranto, non solo ex Ilva». Sindacati: sospeso scarico materie prime

Mittal, depositato atto citazione su recesso. Conte ai ministri: «Rilanciamo tutta Taranto». Sindacati: si buca caldaia, fiamme

 
Materameteo
Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano, scuole chiuse

Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano. Acqua nelle case vicino ai Sassi VD

 

i più letti

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli? Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Maltempo, allerta meteo su tutta la Puglia. Scuole chiuse a Brindisi, Taranto, Lecce e nel Barese

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Rome

Budget can be improved while safeguarding goals - Gualtieri

Economy minister sees growth prospects improving

Budget can be improved while safeguarding goals - Gualtieri

Rome, November 12 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday that the government will not stop parliament from making some amendments to its 2020 budget bill. "The government has great respect and willingness for dialogue," he told a parliamentary hearing on the package. "I think and hope that the work in parliament can improve the budget further, while safeguarding its structure and aims". The package features around 30 billion euros in new measures but around 23 billion is needed to avert a rise in value added tax that is set to kick in next year. The minister said he could see encouraging signs for Italy's sluggish growth and is hopeful the estimate of a 0.1% rise in GDP this year can be surpassed. He said the 0.6% growth estimate for 2020 "appears well within reach, perhaps even prudent". He said the budget lowers the tax burden by 7.1 billion euros in year-on-year terms. He argued the new government's sober approach to handling the public finances would give the State a 38.5 billion euro "dividend" for the 2019-2022 in terms of lower borrowing costs.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati