Milan
A.Mittal file suit to get out of ex-ILVA

Florence
12 far-right extremists probed

Rome
Free nursery care from Jan 1 - Gualtieri

Rome
Tariff policy contradicts NATO alliance - Mattarella

Vatican City
Pols who insult want to destroy others - pope

Rome
Acqua alta swamps Venice

Rome
Budget can be improved while safeguarding goals - Gualtieri

Rome
'Draft budget growth estimate is OK' says BoI

Rome
Italy commemorates 16th anniversary of Nassiriya attack

Rome
Judge, ex-Carabiniere officer, abstains from Cucchi trial

Taranto
18 youths arrested for tormenting disabled pensioner

lega pro
Vivarini e il «modulo cangiante»: così il Bari diventa un'orchestra

Barii fatti nel 2017
Bari, uccise la ex e chiuse il corpo nell'armadio: condannato a 22 anni

Batil processo a Lecce
Giustizia svenduta a Trani, cento testimoni per Nardi, anche Conte e Lotti

Potenzala visita
Ministro Lamorgese a Potenza: «Reati diminuiti, ma vigiliamo»

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Severo, spaventa i passanti brandendo un bastone e tenta di colpire agenti: arrestato nigeriano

Brindisidai carabinieri
Brindisi, in casa ha 145 chili di marijuana: arrestato 38enne

Leccel'iniziativa
Luci salentine per il Natale di Singapore

Tarantoil siderurgico
Conte ai ministri: «Fate proposte per rilanciare tutta Taranto, non solo ex Ilva». Sindacati: sospeso scarico materie prime

Materameteo
Maltempo, tromba d'aria nel Materano, scuole chiuse

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Venti e piogge: allerta arancione su tutta la Puglia

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 novembre 2019

Maltempo: pioggia a cascata sulle auto nel Brindisino, a Matera acqua in case e locali

Valenzano ha un nuovo sindaco: Romanazzi eletto al primo turno

Rome

Acqua alta swamps Venice

St Mark's Basilica's narthex flooded

Rome, November 12 - The wave of bad weather that has hit much of Italy saw acqua alta reach 1.27 metres in Venice on Tuesday, with much of the city swamped and the narthex of St Mark's Basilica flooded. Levels of 100-120 cm above sea level are fairly common in the lagoon city and Venice is well-equipped to cope with its rafts of pontoon walkways. But anything much above 120cm risks swamping much of the city. In southern Italy, meanwhile, schools were closed in Matera and the nearby town of Metaponto was hit by a tornado. Gale-force winds and torrential rain is also a big problem in Calabria, where the gusts reached 113 kmph and Puglia.

