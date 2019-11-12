'Draft budget growth estimate is OK' says BoI

Rome, November 12 - The deputy director general of the Bank of Italy, Luigi Federico Signorini, on Tuesday said in an hearing on the 2020 draft budget with the budget committees of the Senate and House that the budget bill's 0.6% growth estimate "is confirmed as acceptable" and "in line with previous evaluations". The 1% growth estimate for 2021 is "not out of reach" but with the implementation of 'safeguard clauses', which will see value-added tax increase unless alternative sources of financial coverage can be found, and in stable financial conditions, Signorini also said. Incentives for electronic payments to fight tax evasion will work if they will be simple and clear, he added.