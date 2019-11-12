18 youths arrested for tormenting disabled pensioner

Martedì 12 Novembre 2019 | 13:23

Rome
Rome
Rome
Taranto
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Rome
Taranto

Eight of the suspects are minors

Taranto, November 12 - Carabinieri police have arrested 18 young people, including eight minors, for allegedly tormenting a 61-year-man afflicted by mental-health problems in the southern town of Sava, near Taranto, sources said on Tuesday. Three of the minors were taken to juvenile detention centres while the other five were put into homes. Five of the young adults were taken to jail while the other five were put under house arrest. They are accused of robbery, extortion and committing acts of persecution. The case is similar to that of Antonio Cosimo Stano, a 66-year-old from Manduria with mental health problems who died in April after being attacked and bullied by a gang of youths. Members of that gang shared videos of the attacks on the man with each other via Facebook. In that case 16 people have been sent to trial, 13 minors and three adults.

