Judge, ex-Carabiniere officer, abstains from Cucchi trial

Rome, November 12 - Rome judge Federico Bonagalvagno has abstained from a trial on the alleged role of eight Carabinieri officers in covering up the causes of the 2009 death in custody of draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in Rome, judicial sources said Tuesday. The judge motivated his decision saying that he is an ex-Carabiniere officer on leave. A new judge, Giulia Cavallone, has been appointed to hear the case. The justice ministry has filed to join criminal proceedings to seek damages, along with the Carabinieri corps, the sources said. The eight officers will stand trial over a suspected cover-up of the police brutality in Cucchi's death. Cucchi died in 2009, alleged due to injuries caused by a beating by Carabinieri police.