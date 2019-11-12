Zingaretti moots Segre as future Italian president

Rome, November 12 - Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, on Tuesday mooted the idea of Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre being elected Italian president in the future. Segre, 89, was recently given a security detail after a stream of antisemitic posts and threats. She was at the centre of a political row after Italy's rightwing and centre-right parties abstained in a vote on her proposal to create a panel against racism, discrimination, antisemitism and Web-based hate. "Liliana Segre is a great personality and she would be excellent for the role," said Zingaretti. "She is one of the reference points of our country's democracy".