Zingaretti moots Segre as future Italian president

'Draft budget growth estimate is OK' says BoI
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
12 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 12 - Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, on Tuesday mooted the idea of Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre being elected Italian president in the future. Segre, 89, was recently given a security detail after a stream of antisemitic posts and threats. She was at the centre of a political row after Italy's rightwing and centre-right parties abstained in a vote on her proposal to create a panel against racism, discrimination, antisemitism and Web-based hate. "Liliana Segre is a great personality and she would be excellent for the role," said Zingaretti. "She is one of the reference points of our country's democracy".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su