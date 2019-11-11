Lunedì 11 Novembre 2019 | 21:26

Rome
Five soldiers hurt by ISIS attack in Iraq

Rome
Coop on Libya but ensure human rights, Merkel tells Conte

Italy and Germany united against intolerance - Conte

Milan
League mayor of Gallarate probed for bid rigging

Rome
Plastic tax to cost households 109 euros a yr -Confindustria

Rome
Rome metro station closed for flooding

Florence
Soccer: Won't call Balotelli for skin colour - Mancini

Nuoro
Ceiling for tourists on Sardinia beach

Varese
3 arrested for graft near Varese

Rome
19 cited in rally false invoice probe

Aosta
6 Iraqi migrant couriers arrested

Il Biancorosso

dopo il derby
Vivarini guarda la classifica: «Dobbiamo alzare il passo»

PhotoNewsL'incidente
Foggia, strada buia: pullman investe ciclista su via San Severo

BariPuglia
Influenza, primi due casi a Bari: colpiti due bambini. Il ceppo è quello dei vaccini in uso

MateraAllerta meteo
Maltempo, sindaco Matera ordina chiusura scuole martedì

Tarantonel Tarantino
Grottaglie, in aeroporto trovato ordigno bellico inesploso

Lecceidee in cucina
Solidarietà a Balotelli: a Lecce nasce il «pasticciotto nero»

BatLa denuncia
Andria, è allarme furti in ospedale

Brindisiil cantiere
Brindisi, ordigno bellico durante lavori al multisala: piano evacuazione per 50mila persone

Potenzail rapporto
Fabbisogni standard: Basilicata tra gli ultimi

«Mago Nicola», la star pugliese della tv in rovina: «Non ho più nulla, intestai tutto alla mia ex»

Il Qatar vuole comprare il Napoli?Sul tavolo pronti 600 milioni di euro

Policromo, durante inseguimento si schianta contro auto dei Cc: muore 43enne

Bari-Napoli, il treno diretto torna dopo 20 anni: due collegamenti al giorno

In bici da Bergamo a Taranto: 33enne raccoglie 24mila euro per bimbi dell'ospedale jonico

Rome

Coop on Libya but ensure human rights, Merkel tells Conte

Let's work not to fuel divisive forces in EU PM tells Chancellor

Rome, November 11 - Italy and Germany must cooperate on Libya and migrants but there must be respect for human rights, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Premier Giuseppe Conte in Rome Monday. Merkel told Conte that "cooperation with the Libyan coast guard is of great importance" but we must also involve "the UNHCR and the NGOs and guarantee reasonable standards" of human rights "which do not exist in all of Libya". Merkel told Conte "thanks to Italy for its commitment in Libya". She also thanked Conte for Italy's participation in the Berlin conference on the north African country, stressing that "now we need a ceasefire". Conte said that "I want to publicly thank the German government because on the issue of migrations it has not failed to give its help to Italy. Germany, if we speak of sensitivity on the overall framework of problems, and the need for redistribution, is a country in the front line and that must be recognised". Italy and Germany are united against intolerance, Premier Conte said with Merkel. The two countries, he said, "must work together to address the common European responsibility in giving adequate responses to citizens. "With Germany we find ourselves often sharing goals and ways of reaching them, sometimes we are not convinced of the same solutions, but we must continue to work in this direction, we must not increase intolerance and the divisive forces in the EU", Conte told a press conference with Merkel. Italy and Germany "have a joint commitment to tackle the main challenges that await us, migration, relaunching growth, employment, fighting climate change, completing the governance of the EU, the negotiations on the budget, Brexit and the issue of enlargement," Conte said. Merkel told Conte that "banking union must be carried forward, to guarantee the stability of the euro". Conte told the press conference with Merkel that "we agreed on cooperation to try to talk on the most advanced solutions from the technological standpoint and share our knowhow" in the steel sector, referring to the ArcelorMittal and former ILVA case. The Italian premier said that the Italian government is faced with the "challenge" of "working for a solution that keeps up the safeguard of health and the safeguard of jobs" at the former ILVA steel works in Taranto which ArcelorMittal is trying to get out of.

