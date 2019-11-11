Italy and Germany united against intolerance - Conte

(ANSA) - Rome, November 11 - Italy and Germany are united against intolerance, Premier Giuseppe Conte said with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome Monday. The two countries, he said, "must work together to address the common European responsibility in giving adequate responses to citizens. "With Germany we find ourselves often sharing goals and ways of reaching them, sometimes we are not convinced of the same solutions, but we must continue to work in this direction, we must not increase intolerance and the divisive forces in the EU", Conte told a press conference with Merkel. Merkel told Conte "thanks to Italy for its commitment in Libya". She also thanked Conte for Italy's participation in the Berlin conference on the north African country, stressing that "now we need a ceasefire". Merkel told Conte that "cooperation with the Libyan coast guard is of great importance" but we must also involve "the UNHCR and the NGOs and guarantee reasonable standards" of human rights "which do not exist in all of Libya". Conte said that "I want to publicly thank the German government because on the issue of migrations it has not failed to give its help to Italy. Germany, if we speak of sensitivity on the overall framework of problems, and the need for redistribution, is a country in the front line and that must be recognised". Italy and Germany "have a joint commitment to tackle the main challenges that await us, migration, relaunching growth, employment, fighting climate change, completing the governance of the EU, the negotiations on the budget, Brexit and the issue of enlargement," Conte said. Merkel told Conte that "banking union must be carried forward, to guarantee the stability of the euro". Conte told the press conference with Merkel that "we agreed on cooperation to try to talk on the most advanced solutions from the technological standpoint and share our knowhow" in the steel sector, referring to the ArcelorMittal and former ILVA case. The Italian premier said that the Italian government is faced with the "challenge" of "working for a solution that keeps up the safeguard of health and the safeguard of jobs" at the former ILVA steel works in Taranto which ArcelorMittal is trying to get out of.