Milan
League mayor of Gallarate probed for bid rigging

Rome
Plastic tax to cost households 109 euros a yr -Confindustria

Rome
Rome metro station closed for flooding

Florence
Soccer: Won't call Balotelli for skin colour - Mancini

Nuoro
Ceiling for tourists on Sardinia beach

Varese
3 arrested for graft near Varese

Rome
19 cited in rally false invoice probe

Aosta
6 Iraqi migrant couriers arrested

Brussels

Beijing
China protests Hong Kong activist Feltrinelli invite

Alessandria
Italian foreign fighter convicted

Vivarini guarda la classifica: «Dobbiamo alzare il passo»

MateraAllerta meteo
Maltempo, sindaco Matera ordina chiusura scuole martedì

Tarantonel Tarantino
Grottaglie, in aeroporto trovato ordigno bellico inesploso

Barinel Barese
Mola di Bari, nasce ambulatorio infermieristico: struttura intitolata al dottor Pesce, «medico dei poveri»

Lecceidee in cucina
Solidarietà a Balotelli: a Lecce nasce il «pasticciotto nero»

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Severo, rubano 3 quintali di olive, ma un cittadino li vede e chiama i cc: furto sventato

BatLa denuncia
Andria, è allarme furti in ospedale

Brindisiil cantiere
Brindisi, ordigno bellico durante lavori al multisala: piano evacuazione per 50mila persone

Potenzail rapporto
Fabbisogni standard: Basilicata tra gli ultimi

Milan

League mayor of Gallarate probed for bid rigging

In Caianiello probe

League mayor of Gallarate probed for bid rigging

Milan, November 11 - The League mayor of Gallarate near Milan, Andrea Cassani, is under investigation in a probe into bid rigging, ANSA sources said Monday. Cassani is under investigation in a wide-ranging graft probe centered on the former head in Varese of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, Nino Caianiello, sources said. The case against Cassani regards the allegedly rigged appointment of two lawyers for a legal opinion on action taken by the former centre-left city council against the former managers of a municipally owned company including Caianiello.

