League mayor of Gallarate probed for bid rigging

Milan, November 11 - The League mayor of Gallarate near Milan, Andrea Cassani, is under investigation in a probe into bid rigging, ANSA sources said Monday. Cassani is under investigation in a wide-ranging graft probe centered on the former head in Varese of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, Nino Caianiello, sources said. The case against Cassani regards the allegedly rigged appointment of two lawyers for a legal opinion on action taken by the former centre-left city council against the former managers of a municipally owned company including Caianiello.