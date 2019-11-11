Plastic tax to cost households 109 euros a yr -Confindustria
Rome
11 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 11 - The government's new tax on single-use plastic, contained in the 2020 budget bill, will cost Italian households an average 109 euros a year, Confindustria Director-General Marcella Panucci said Monday. In a hearing at the House, she said the budget "is not enough to spur growth, it does not invert the trend".
