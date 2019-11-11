Rome metro station closed for flooding

Lunedì 11 Novembre 2019 | 18:00

Rome
Rome
Florence
Nuoro
Varese
Rome
Aosta
Brussels

Mogherini voices EU solidarity for Iraq attack

 
Beijing
Alessandria
Vatican City
dopo il derby
Tarantonel Tarantino
Barinel Barese
Lecceidee in cucina
Foggianel Foggiano
BatLa denuncia
Brindisiil cantiere
Potenzail rapporto
Materacultura
Rome

2 others reopen after closures

Rome, November 11 - A Rome metro station was closed Monday due to flooding caused by torrential rain. Two other stations were closed for flooding but then reopened. The station that was closed for the day was the Manzoni stop, on the A line, which recently suffered long closures at three other stations due to escalator problems. The two stations closed for flooding but then reopened were the San Giovanni and Furio Camillo stops, also on the A line. Repubblica stop was closed for over a year after Russian soccer fans were involved in an escalator breakdown. Spagna and Barberini were also closed for long periods, and Barberini is still closed.

