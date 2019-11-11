Soccer: Won't call Balotelli for skin colour - Mancini

Florence, November 11 - Mario Balotelli will be called up to the Italy squad on merit and not for the colour of his skin, coach Roberto Mancini said Monday after last week's call by Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) chief Gabriele Gravina to give the Brescia striker a cap after suffering racist chanting in Verona. "I'll call up Balotelli because he's doing well and deserves it, not for the colour of his skin," Mancini said on the FIGC chief's call for the former Inter, Man City, Liverpool, AC Milan, Nice and Marseille centre forward's to get a callup after being subjected to monkey chants by Hellas ultras in a 2-1 defeat for Brescia. The 29-year-old Italo-Ghanaian, who last played for Italy in June 2018, was left out of Mancini's squad for upcoming Euro qualifiers in Bosnia and against Armenia in Palermo. But Mancini indicated that he was leaving the door open for 'Balo' if his form improves. "I recall that I played Mario when he was a young lad and so I know him well and I like him a lot". Mancini gave Baloteli his start as an 18-year-old at Inter before going on to manage him at Man City. Baloteli hoofed the ball into the stands where the chants were being directed at him.