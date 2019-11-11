China protests Hong Kong activist Feltrinelli invite

Beijing, November 11 - China on Monday protested an invitation from the Feltrinelli Foundation for a leading Hong Kong pro-democracy activist to speak at the end of November. "WE oppose the attempt to provide platforms or create the conditions for the independence-seeking activities of Hong Kong," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on the invite for Joshua Wong. "This person invited by the Italians is an activist for the independence of Hong Kong. "We oppose the attempt to provide any platform for the independence-minded activities of Hong Kong." Wong, leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement and leader of the Demosisto party, is one of the leading pro-democracy activists in the former British colony. He said on Twitter Monday that "it is painful to see the city fallen into a police state". He criticised allegedly heavy handed tactics used by police against demonstrators. Police fired shots and wounded at least two people, one seriously, while an amateur video shows an officer apparently trying to run down two black-clad activists. The Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli is kicking off its cycle of talks on movements around the worlds, Move On, with Wong, who will visit Italy for the first time. On Wednesday November 27, in an encounter titled "Hong Kong Democracy", Wong will debate with sociologist Frèdèric Martel and the head of the Fondazione Feltrinelli, Massimiliano Tarantino.