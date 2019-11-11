Mogherini voices EU solidarity for Iraq attack

Brussels, November 11 - European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini on Monday voiced the EU's solidarity for the suspected ISIS attack on Italian soldiers in Iraq that hurt five, three seriously, and one with his legs blown off. She said the EU had been informed of what happened by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. "Both I and my colleagues expressed solidarity with Italy", she said. "We had a discussion on the need to continue to keep a very high level of attention for the stabilisation of the country. "We must never forget that there are countries which must be accompanied in their process of stabilisation".