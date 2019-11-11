Italian foreign fighter convicted

Alessandria, November 11 - An Italian woman was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for association with terror ends on Monday. 'Foreign fighter' Lara Bombonati was found guilty of supporting Islamist terror groups while she was in Syria. She had converted to Islam and married an Italian fighter who is believed to have died in 'battle', Francesco Cascio. She was arrested in Turkey in June 2017 and extradited to Italy. Bombonati was accused of joining the jihadist militia Ha'yat Tahrir Al-Sham and acting as a courier for them between Syria Turkey. She also gave assistance to their fighters.