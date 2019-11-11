No G20 nation on track for Paris climate goals-report

Rome, November 11 - None of the G20 nations, Italy included, are on track to meet their commitments in the Paris Agreement of 2015 to reduce emissions sufficiently to limit global warming to 1.5°C, according to the new Brown to Green Report released by umbrella group Climate Transparency. The report said Australia was bottom of the class in terms of progress on the Paris targets. But Italy came in for criticism too, especially in terms of emissions from the transport and construction sectors.