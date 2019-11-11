Govt will be more ambitious with budget under belt-Gualtieri

Milan, November 11 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Monday that the government will be more ambitious when it has got the 2020 budget law under its belt. The package features around 30 billion euros in new measures but around 23 billion is needed to avert a rise in value added tax that is set to kick in next year. "It's a challenge but I am confident we are on the right track," Gualtieri said at Huffpost's 'Metamorfosi' meeting in Milan. "I knew it would be tough to find 23 billion in 23 days. "It is challenging to get this budget done but I think we'll manage and, once we have overcome this obstacle, we will be able to take more ambitious action as a government. "I'm confident that the budget will be approved without distorting it, overcoming the critical situations, and this will be an extraordinary outcome, almost miraculous, which is how it will be seen abroad". The minister said the government was ready to address the "5%" of measures in the package that need improving".