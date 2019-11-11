Tennis: Sinner wins Nex Gen ATP Finals

Rome, November 11 - Italy's Jannik Sinner won the Next Gen Atp Finals 2019 at the weekend, beating Australia's Alex de Minaur in three sets at Milan's Allianz Cloud arena, by 4-2, 4-1, 4-2. The 18-year-old, no 95 in the world, dominated the no.18 in a one-way match. Novak Djokovic on Sunday crowned Sinner as "surely the next star of world tennis". "Winning against de Minaur the way he did was really impressive," he said. "Jannik is undoubtedly the next star that the fans will follow," said the Serbian star.