Alessandria
Man who set fire that killed 3 fireman did it for insurance

Milan
Govt will be more ambitious with budget under belt-Gualtieri

Rome
Tennis: Sinner wins Nex Gen ATP Finals

MOSCA

Rome
Fines for not getting save baby car seats put off till March

Turin
Soccer: Juve boss Sarri happy about Ronaldo rage

Rome
Lamorgese says State watchful for antisemitism

Rome
Industrial production down 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Rome
New A.Mittal shield 'only if accord respected' - Conte

Rome
Cops arrest 20 in big Rome anti-drug operation

Rome
Conte and Merkel meet in Rome to discuss migrants

dopo il derby
Vivarini guarda la classifica: «Dobbiamo alzare il passo»

Tarantouniversità
Medicina a Taranto, Turco: «Lezioni possono riprendere»

Baril'inchiesta
Bari, «Se spacci guadagni fino a 800 euro a settimana»: i clan assoldano intere famiglie

Lecceper futili motivi
Lecce, rissa con accoltellamento nel cuore della movida: ferito un 27enne

BatLa denuncia
Andria, è allarme furti in ospedale

Brindisiil cantiere
Brindisi, ordigno bellico durante lavori al multisala: piano evacuazione per 50mila persone

Foggiail caso
Esami truccati università Pescara: assolti tutti dopo 8 anni, anche ex sindaco Manfredonia

Potenzail rapporto
Fabbisogni standard: Basilicata tra gli ultimi

Materacultura
Matera, la biblioteca provinciale annaspa

«Mago Nicola», la star pugliese della tv in rovina: «Non ho più nulla, intestai tutto alla mia ex»

Policromo, durante inseguimento si schianta contro auto dei Cc: muore 43enne

Bari-Napoli, il treno diretto torna dopo 20 anni: due collegamenti al giorno

In bici da Bergamo a Taranto: 33enne raccoglie 24mila euro per bimbi dell'ospedale jonico

Regione, bufera sull'Avvocatura: segnalato a Procura altro legale per parcelle milionarie

Turin

Portugal star stormed off after being subbed in win over Milan

Turin, November 11 - Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has played down talk of him having a problem with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal star stormed off following his substitution in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday. Ronaldo was replaced by Paulo Dybala, who scored the goal that enabled the Turin giants to overcome stiff resistance from Milan and stay top of Serie A. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 32 points from 12 games, one point more than Inter, who beat Hellas Verona 2-1 on Saturday. "Ronaldo is not a problem, on the contrary," Sarri said. "He must be thanked because he put himself at the service of the team even though he is not in excellent physical shape. "He has had a problem with his knee for the last 20-25 days after taking a knock in training. "Lots of other players would have said they could not play, but he played even though he was in difficulty. "A coach likes it when a player has five minutes of rage when you take them off". Ronaldo appeared to play down his storming off and leaving the ground before the end of the match. "Tough match, important win," was all he said on Instagram. His mother Dolores and sister Katia commented by posting a string of hearts. Fans were split. One said "get some rest and make everyone shut up once again". Another said "you didn't get a look at the ball with (Milan defender Andrea) Conti, it should make you think". Former Roma, Milan and England manager Fabio Capello told Sky Sport "Ronaldo is a great champion, that's not in question, but he isn't well at the moment and it's right to take him off. The truth is that Ronaldo hasn't dribbled past an opponent in three years".

