Fines for not getting save baby car seats put off till March

Rome
11 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 11 - Fines for not getting new 'save baby' car seats have been put off until March 6, sources said at the weekend. The moratorium was introduced due to the lack of availability of the new seats. The seats prevent parents abandoning their babies in potentially deadly cars. There has been a string of cases of kids dying after parents forgot them in their car seats.
