Lamorgese says State watchful for antisemitism

Rome, November 11 - Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Monday that the authorities are working hard to combat antisemitism while expressing concern about the rise in hate speech at she visited the Great Synagogue of Rome. There is widespread alarm about antisemitism in Italy after Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre had to be given a police escort due to antisemitic threats. "The high-voltage language is worrying because violent actions can stem from violent words," Lamorgese said. "It is time for decisions and balance. "It is time for everyone to be responsible. "We must not underestimate the problem. Words of hatred are not acceptable. "I guarantee the utmost attention from the forces of law and order (on antisemitism). "We constantly monitor the critical situations".