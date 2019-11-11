Lunedì 11 Novembre 2019 | 12:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Industrial production down 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Industrial production down 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

 
Rome
New A.Mittal shield 'only if accord respected' - Conte

New A.Mittal shield 'only if accord respected' - Conte

 
Rome
Cops arrest 20 in big Rome anti-drug operation

Cops arrest 20 in big Rome anti-drug operation

 
Rome
Conte and Merkel meet in Rome to discuss migrants

Conte and Merkel meet in Rome to discuss migrants

 
Turin
Soccer: Juve boss Sarri happy about Ronaldo rage

Soccer: Juve boss Sarri happy about Ronaldo rage

 
Rome
Di Maio pays tribute after 5 troops injured in Iraq

Di Maio pays tribute after 5 troops injured in Iraq

 
Rome
Doctors file formal complaint against shocking signs

Doctors file formal complaint against shocking signs

 
Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

 
Rome
Emotional storm OK as mitigating factor in murder - PG

Emotional storm OK as mitigating factor in murder - PG

 
Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

 
Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

dopo il derby
Vivarini guarda la classifica: «Dobbiamo alzare il passo»

Vivarini guarda la classifica: «Dobbiamo alzare il passo»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiil cantiere
Brindisi, ordigno bellico durante lavori al multisala: piano evacuazione per 50mila persone

Brindisi, ordigno bellico durante lavori al multisala: piano evacuazione per 50mila persone

 
Foggiail caso
Esami truccati università Pescara: assolti tutti dopo 8 anni, anche ex sindaco Manfredonia

Esami truccati università Pescara: assolti tutti dopo 8 anni, anche ex sindaco Manfredonia

 
Potenzail rapporto
Fabbisogni standard: Basilicata tra gli ultimi

Fabbisogni standard: Basilicata tra gli ultimi

 
Baril'operazione
Bari, GdF sequestra al porto 196 carte d'identità in bianco, destinate alla criminalità albanese

Bari, GdF sequestra al porto 196 carte d'identità in bianco, destinate a criminalità albanese

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Conte: «Nuovo scudo solo se rispetta tutti i patti». Emiliano oggi incontra vertici Regione e sindacati, domani il premier a Taranto

Mittal, Conte: «Nuovo scudo se rispetta i patti» Emiliano oggi vede vertici Regione e sindacati, domani premier a Taranto
Landini: «Utile presenza pubblica»

 
Leccenel salento
Grandinata record a Parabita, Coldiretti: «Danni ingenti»

Grandinata record a Parabita, Coldiretti: «Danni ingenti»

 
Materacultura
Matera, la biblioteca provinciale annaspa

Matera, la biblioteca provinciale annaspa

 
Batteatro
Compagnia Dialettale Biscegliese: la storia diventa argomento di una tesi di laurea

Compagnia Dialettale Biscegliese: la storia diventa argomento di una tesi di laurea

 

i più letti

«Mago Nicola», la star pugliese della tv in rovina: «Non ho più nulla, intestai tutto alla mia ex»

«Mago Nicola», la star pugliese della tv in rovina: «Non ho più nulla, intestai tutto alla mia ex»

Policromo, durante inseguimento si schianta contro auto dei Cc: muore 43enne

Policoro, durante inseguimento si schianta contro auto dei Cc: muore 43enne

Bari-Napoli, il treno diretto torna dopo 20 anni: due collegamenti al giorno

Bari-Napoli, il treno diretto torna dopo 20 anni: due collegamenti al giorno

In bici da Bergamo a Taranto: 33enne raccoglie 24mila euro per bimbi dell'ospedale jonico

In bici da Bergamo a Taranto: 33enne raccoglie 24mila euro per bimbi dell'ospedale jonico

Regione, bufera sull'Avvocatura: segnalato a Procura altro legale per parcelle milionarie

Regione, caso Avvocatura: segnalato a Procura altro legale per parcelle milionarie

Rome

New A.Mittal shield 'only if accord respected' - Conte

New meeting to take place shortly, preparing 'legal battle'

New A.Mittal shield 'only if accord respected' - Conte

Rome, November 11 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said in an interview published Monday in Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano that the government will consider a new form of shield from prosecution for ArcelorMittal "only if they tell us they will respect the commitments in the contract, that is, production in established timeframes, full employment, and purchase of the former ILVA in 2021". ArcelorMittal agreed to take over the troubled former ILVA steelworks at Taranto in March, but now the Franco-Indian group wants to get out of the deal citing the government's lifting of a penal shield protecting an environmental cleanup. Conte said the government will soon have another meeting with ArcelorMittal executives and announced a "legal battle" involving a preventative procedure with the Court of Milan "to obtain a judicial check on the government's and A.Mittal's reasons within 7 to 10 days".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati