New A.Mittal shield 'only if accord respected' - Conte

Rome, November 11 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said in an interview published Monday in Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano that the government will consider a new form of shield from prosecution for ArcelorMittal "only if they tell us they will respect the commitments in the contract, that is, production in established timeframes, full employment, and purchase of the former ILVA in 2021". ArcelorMittal agreed to take over the troubled former ILVA steelworks at Taranto in March, but now the Franco-Indian group wants to get out of the deal citing the government's lifting of a penal shield protecting an environmental cleanup. Conte said the government will soon have another meeting with ArcelorMittal executives and announced a "legal battle" involving a preventative procedure with the Court of Milan "to obtain a judicial check on the government's and A.Mittal's reasons within 7 to 10 days".