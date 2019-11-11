Cops arrest 20 in big Rome anti-drug operation

Industrial production down 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT
Rome
11 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 11 - Carabinieri police arrested 20 people on Monday in an anti-drug operation in the Tor Bella Monaca neighbourhood on the southeastern outskirts of Rome. Fifteen of the arrested were taken to jail and the other five were placed on house arrest, including three women. Police said the suspects were part of a cocaine-dealing operation worth about 200,000 euros per month.
