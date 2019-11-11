Soccer: Juve boss Sarri happy about Ronaldo rage

Turin, November 11 - Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has played down talk of him having a problem with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal star stormed off following his substitution in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday. Ronaldo was replaced by Paulo Dybala, who scored the goal that enabled to the Turin giants to overcome stiff resistance from Milan and stay top of Serie A. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 32 points from 12 games, one point more than Inter, who beat Hellas Verona 2-1 on Saturday. "Ronaldo is not a problem, on the contrary," Sarri said. "He must be thanked because he put himself at the service at the team even though he is not in excellent physical shape. "He has had a problem with his knee for the last 20-25 days after taking a knock in training. "Lots of other players would have said they could not play, but he played even though he was in difficulty. "A coach likes it when a player has five minutes of rage when you take them off".