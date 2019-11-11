Lunedì 11 Novembre 2019 | 12:23

Rome
Industrial production down 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Rome
New A.Mittal shield 'only if accord respected' - Conte

Rome
Cops arrest 20 in big Rome anti-drug operation

Rome
Conte and Merkel meet in Rome to discuss migrants

Turin
Soccer: Juve boss Sarri happy about Ronaldo rage

Rome
Di Maio pays tribute after 5 troops injured in Iraq

Rome
Doctors file formal complaint against shocking signs

Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Rome
Emotional storm OK as mitigating factor in murder - PG

Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Il Biancorosso

dopo il derby
Vivarini guarda la classifica: «Dobbiamo alzare il passo»

Brindisiil cantiere
Brindisi, ordigno bellico durante lavori al multisala: piano evacuazione per 50mila persone

Foggiail caso
Esami truccati università Pescara: assolti tutti dopo 8 anni, anche ex sindaco Manfredonia

Potenzail rapporto
Fabbisogni standard: Basilicata tra gli ultimi

Baril'operazione
Bari, GdF sequestra al porto 196 carte d'identità in bianco, destinate alla criminalità albanese

Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, Conte: «Nuovo scudo solo se rispetta tutti i patti». Emiliano oggi incontra vertici Regione e sindacati, domani il premier a Taranto

Mittal, Conte: «Nuovo scudo se rispetta i patti» Emiliano oggi vede vertici Regione e sindacati, domani premier a Taranto
Landini: «Utile presenza pubblica»

 
Leccenel salento
Grandinata record a Parabita, Coldiretti: «Danni ingenti»

Materacultura
Matera, la biblioteca provinciale annaspa

Batteatro
Compagnia Dialettale Biscegliese: la storia diventa argomento di una tesi di laurea

Turin

Soccer: Juve boss Sarri happy about Ronaldo rage

Portugal star stormed off after being subbed in win over Milan

Turin, November 11 - Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri has played down talk of him having a problem with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal star stormed off following his substitution in Sunday's 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday. Ronaldo was replaced by Paulo Dybala, who scored the goal that enabled to the Turin giants to overcome stiff resistance from Milan and stay top of Serie A. Juve, who are aiming for a ninth consecutive Serie A title, have 32 points from 12 games, one point more than Inter, who beat Hellas Verona 2-1 on Saturday. "Ronaldo is not a problem, on the contrary," Sarri said. "He must be thanked because he put himself at the service at the team even though he is not in excellent physical shape. "He has had a problem with his knee for the last 20-25 days after taking a knock in training. "Lots of other players would have said they could not play, but he played even though he was in difficulty. "A coach likes it when a player has five minutes of rage when you take them off".

