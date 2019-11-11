Di Maio pays tribute after 5 troops injured in Iraq

Rome, November 11 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio paid tribute on Monday after five Italian miliary personnel were injured by an explosion in Iraq on Sunday. Three of the five were seriously wounded by a rudimentary explosive device, with one needing a partial amputation of the legs. None of the soldiers, who were in Iraq to train troops fighting ISIS, are in a life-threatening condition, Di Maio said. "Our mission in Iraq is to train Iraqi soldiers fighting ISIS, fighting terrorism," Di Maio told RAI television. "It's a mission that embodies all the values of our armed services. "Our contingents are among the most highly appreciated (abroad), not just because of their professionalism, but also because of the heart that they put into the mission". The minister said he would visit Italy's contingent in Lebanon during the Christmas period.