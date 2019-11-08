Doctors file formal complaint against shocking signs

Rome, November 8 - The Italian National Federation of Medical Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) on Friday sent a formal complaint to the national attorney general's office against shocking posters in German-speaking Alto Adige that portray a cadaver in a morgue with written above: "The doctor didn't know German". The campaign is being staged by the secessionist party Südtiroler Freiheit. "That poster sends a terrible message: alarmist for citizens, offensive for doctors, and above all, damaging for the relationship of trust that is the basis of treatment," said Fnomceo President Filippo Anelli, adding that the sign must be "immediately removed". The party is campaigning for the autonomous region to break away and join Austria.