Rome
Doctors file formal complaint against shocking signs

Doctors file formal complaint against shocking signs

 
Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Rome
Emotional storm OK as mitigating factor in murder - PG

Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Rome
Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Turin
Woman hospitalised after being hit by segway

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Baria Palermo
Bari, basket in carrozzina: per l'Hb2003 prima trasferta

PotenzaDai Cc
Lauria, minaccia genitori con coltello e vetri bottiglia: arrestato

TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, Conte a Taranto con gli operai. «Insieme in questa battaglia». Governo trema, alt M5S su scudo Di Maio avverte: niente immunità

Mittal, Conte a Taranto con gli operai.
«Insieme in questa battaglia» Vd
Governo trema, alt M5S su scudo
Brindisii fatti un mese fa
Brindisi, cargo fuori rotta danneggiò scogliera: denunciato comandante

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Taranto, Conte assediato da cittadini e operai. A uno di loro: «Togliti occhiali e cappuccio»

Rome

Doctors file formal complaint against shocking signs

Showing cadaver with 'Doctor didn't know German'

Rome, November 8 - The Italian National Federation of Medical Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) on Friday sent a formal complaint to the national attorney general's office against shocking posters in German-speaking Alto Adige that portray a cadaver in a morgue with written above: "The doctor didn't know German". The campaign is being staged by the secessionist party Südtiroler Freiheit. "That poster sends a terrible message: alarmist for citizens, offensive for doctors, and above all, damaging for the relationship of trust that is the basis of treatment," said Fnomceo President Filippo Anelli, adding that the sign must be "immediately removed". The party is campaigning for the autonomous region to break away and join Austria.

