Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 19:38

Rome
Emotional storm OK as mitigating factor in murder - PG

Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Rome
We must make A.Mittal stay in Taranto - Di Maio

Rome
Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Turin
Woman hospitalised after being hit by segway

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Cosaenza
Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cagliari
Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Baria Palermo
Bari, basket in carrozzina: per l'Hb2003 prima trasferta

PotenzaDai Cc
Lauria, minaccia genitori con coltello e vetri bottiglia: arrestato

TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, Conte assediato a Taranto. Boccia: lui si assume responsabilità Di Maio avverte Governo: «Niente scudo»

Mittal, Conte «assediato» a Taranto. Boccia: si assume responsabilità Video
Brindisii fatti un mese fa
Brindisi, cargo fuori rotta danneggiò scogliera: denunciato comandante

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Rome

Emotional storm OK as mitigating factor in murder - PG

Rejects Bologna prosecutors' appeal against Castaldo sentence

Rome, November 8 - The assistant prosecutor general (PG) at Italy's supreme Court of Cassation said Friday that an "emotional storm" can be a legitimate extenuating circumstance when considering a sentence reduction in a murder case. The court rejected an appeal by Bologna prosecutors against a ruling by an appeal court to almost halve the sentence of a man for the homicide of his partner on the grounds that he was in the grip of an "emotional storm" when he killed the woman. The appeal court had reduced the jail term of Michele Castaldo, who confessed to killing Olga Matei, a woman with whom he had been in a relationship for about one month, from 30 to 16 years, provoking widespread condemnation.

