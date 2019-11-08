Emotional storm OK as mitigating factor in murder - PG

Rome, November 8 - The assistant prosecutor general (PG) at Italy's supreme Court of Cassation said Friday that an "emotional storm" can be a legitimate extenuating circumstance when considering a sentence reduction in a murder case. The court rejected an appeal by Bologna prosecutors against a ruling by an appeal court to almost halve the sentence of a man for the homicide of his partner on the grounds that he was in the grip of an "emotional storm" when he killed the woman. The appeal court had reduced the jail term of Michele Castaldo, who confessed to killing Olga Matei, a woman with whom he had been in a relationship for about one month, from 30 to 16 years, provoking widespread condemnation.