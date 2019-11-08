Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Rome, November 8 - Classic Italian crooner Fred Bongusto died overnight at his home in Rome at the age of 84, the singer-songwriter's press office said on Friday. Campobasso-born Bongusto, whose real name was Alfredo Buongusto, was big in the 1960s and 70s and he had several international hits. Some of his biggest hits were "Malaga", "Una rotonda sul mare", "Spaghetti a Detroit" and "Prima c'eri tu", Bongusto was very popular in South America, especially Brazil, as well as in his homeland. He also composed the soundtracks of 24 movies.