Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 18:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

 
Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

 
Turin
Woman hospitalised after being hit by segway

Woman hospitalised after being hit by segway

 
Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

 
Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

 
Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

 
Cosaenza
Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

 
Cagliari
Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

 
Turin
Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

 
Rome
Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

 
Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaDai Cc
Lauria, minaccia genitori con coltello e vetri bottiglia: arrestato

Lauria, minaccia genitori con coltello e vetri bottiglia: arrestato

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Mittal, Conte a Taranto. Ressa ai cancelli: «Chiudila». «Calma, parlerò con tutti» Di Maio avverte Governo: «Niente scudo»

Mittal, Conte a Taranto. Ressa ai cancelli: «Chiudila». «Calma, parlerò con tutti»
Di Maio avverte Governo: niente scudo

 
Brindisii fatti un mese fa
Brindisi, cargo fuori rotta danneggiò scogliera: denunciato comandante

Brindisi, cargo fuori rotta danneggiò scogliera: denunciato comandante

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

 
Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

 
Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

 
Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

 
Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

 

i più letti

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Asl Taranto lancia allarme, 23enne ricoverato per malaria: situazione sotto controllo

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Turin

Woman hospitalised after being hit by segway

In Turin

Woman hospitalised after being hit by segway

Turin, November 8 - A 56-year-old Moldovan woman was hospitalised after being hit by a person on a segway in the centre of Turin on Friday. The woman was taken to hospital in code green. The incident comes a few days after the commander of Turin's municipal police, Emiliano Bezzon, resigned after a row over fines for segway users. The accident happened in the central Corso Giulio Cesare.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati