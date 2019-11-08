Woman hospitalised after being hit by segway

Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli
i più letti
Turin
08 Novembre 2019
Turin, November 8 - A 56-year-old Moldovan woman was hospitalised after being hit by a person on a segway in the centre of Turin on Friday. The woman was taken to hospital in code green. The incident comes a few days after the commander of Turin's municipal police, Emiliano Bezzon, resigned after a row over fines for segway users. The accident happened in the central Corso Giulio Cesare.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su