Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 16:36

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Cosaenza
Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cagliari
Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Turin
Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

Rome
Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Rome
Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Milan
Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

Rome
Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Brindisil'indagine
Turbativa d'asta e abuso d'ufficio: inchiesta su appalti Asl Brindis, 23 indagati

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

TarantoL'intervista
Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Milan

Suspended sentence for exerting pressure on trip, contract

Milan, November 8 - A Milan appeals court on Monday upheld a suspended one-year prison term for former Lombardy governor and former interior minister Roberto Maroni. Former rightist League party bigwig Maroni was found guilty, as at the first-instance trial, of exerting pressure to obtain payment for a trip to Tokyo and a job contract respectively for two people who worked for him when he was at the interior ministry, Maria Grazia Paturzo and Mara Carluccio. Maroni was convicted of disturbing the freedom of choice of contracting parties. The first-instance verdict came down on June 18, 2018. Maroni's lawyer said "he's certainly not happy with a sentence of guilty. "This because it is a trial in which anyone would expect to be acquitted. Commenting on the fact that the appeals court had "requalified" the crime, he said "a requalification requires a reading of the sentence motivations. "We will certainly appeal because we do not agree (with the verdict)," said the lawyer, Domenico Aiello.

