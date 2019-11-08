Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Milan, November 8 - A Milan court on Friday handed down sentences of seven years and six months and seven years and three months on former Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank chiefs Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni for irregularities committed between 2008 and 2012 to cover losses sustained in the acquisition of the Antonveneta bank. Another top former MPS exec, Gian Luca Baldassarri, got four years and eight months. Former financial director Daniele Pirondini got five years and three months. The court ordered confiscations for a total amount of over 150 million euros for Deutsche Bank AG, including its London branch, and Nomura, on trial as groups. The two banks were also fined over three million euros. All the defendants, whether persons or institutions, were found guilty. photo: Mussari