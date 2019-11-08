Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cosaenza, November 8 - The centre-right mayor of the city of Cosenza in Calabria was indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy on Friday. The official, Mario Occhiuto, was sent to trial in connection with the bankruptcy of the financial firm Ofin, of which he was administrator until 2011. He is accused of fraudulent bankruptcy totalling some three million euros. The first hearing in the trial will take place on April 2 next year. Occhiuto was proposed for the governorship of Calabria in January 26 elections by three-time former premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. In the same probe, Occhiuto's sister Annunziata was sentenced to one year and four months in jail, a suspended sentence, for her role as administrator and legal representative of Ofin from September to October 2014, when the company collapsed. The case against Carmine Potestio, an Ofin partner and the mayor's former cabinet chief, was shelved. Occhiuto said his indictment "does not produce any effect regarding the post of mayor, nor does it constitute any impediment at all for the future political projects which are ongoing".