Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 16:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

 
Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

 
Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

 
Cosaenza
Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

 
Cagliari
Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

 
Turin
Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

 
Rome
Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

 
Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

 
Rome
Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

 
Milan
Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

 
Rome
Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisil'indagine
Turbativa d'asta e abuso d'ufficio: inchiesta su appalti Asl Brindis, 23 indagati

Turbativa d'asta e abuso d'ufficio: inchiesta su appalti Asl Brindisi, 23 indagati

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

 
Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

 
TarantoL'intervista
Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

 
Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

 
Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

 
Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

 
Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

 

i più letti

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Asl Taranto lancia allarme, 23enne ricoverato per malaria: situazione sotto controllo

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Cagliari

Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Ageing population weighs less on deficit, debt says BoI chief

Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Cagliari, November 8 - The Italian economy has been slow to respond to the changes wrought by technology and globalisation, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday. "In Italy the productive system has not succeeded in adapting itself with promptness to the great changes produced over time by technology and globalisation," he said at the opening og the academic year at Cagliari university. This has had a negative impact, he said, on "productivity and the economy's growth potential. "The indices that gauge the level of digitization of the EU and the member States put Italy in the last places, with a particularly accentuated gap in its use and competencies". Italy's ageing population, he continued, weighed on the budget deficit and the public debt, which is the second biggest in the eurozone after Greece - but the impact was no longer very great because of social security reforms. "The ageing of the population causes a growth in spending for pensions and health care which, other conditions being equal, causes an increase in the deficit and debt. "In Italy, thanks to the reforms of social security implemented over the last three decades, this factor no longer has a great weight." In other remarks, Visco said Italians were "struggling" in their financial competence. He also said the climate crisis risked reducing global GDP by a quarter. Visco also addressed the migrant situation. He said between 2020 and 2030 some 230 million migrants are expected worldwide but "in Europe the projected arrivals won't be enough to prevent a significant diminution of the people of an active age".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati