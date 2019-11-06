Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 16:39

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Cosaenza
Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cagliari
Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Turin
Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

Rome
Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Rome
Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Milan
Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

Rome
Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Brindisil'indagine
Turbativa d'asta e abuso d'ufficio: inchiesta su appalti Asl Brindis, 23 indagati

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

TarantoL'intervista
Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Rome

PD chief Zingaretti warns budget tensions risk breaking govt

Plastic tax may be watered down

PD chief Zingaretti warns budget tensions risk breaking govt

Rome, November 6 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday met with PD ministers and parliamentary whips to discuss strong tension within the government coalition over the 2020 budget bill, sources who attended the meeting said. "Exasperation" was expressed during the meeting towards "the constant attitudes" displayed by government partners Matteo Renzi, a former premier and PD leader and the founder of the new Italia Viva party, and Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio. Participants at the PD meeting said their cabinet partners were pushing things too far and risked causing the government to collapse, according to the sources. Meanwhile the government is working on the hypothesis of halving a controversial tax on plastic packaging in the draft budget, one of a slew of measures aimed at promoting the green economy. The cabinet is reportedly considering to cut down the number of products targeted by the tax and the entity of the tax, with the possibility of postponing it to July. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, a member of the PD, has stressed that "growth and sustainability" are the main goals of the 2020 budget bill. Addressing the Lower House finance committee in a hearing on the government's fiscal decree on Tuesday, Gualtieri said the decree vies to "build a more efficient and fairer tax system" and will get back 3.1 billion euros of dodged taxes in 2020.

