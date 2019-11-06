PD chief Zingaretti warns budget tensions risk breaking govt

Rome, November 6 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Wednesday met with PD ministers and parliamentary whips to discuss strong tension within the government coalition over the 2020 budget bill, sources who attended the meeting said. "Exasperation" was expressed during the meeting towards "the constant attitudes" displayed by government partners Matteo Renzi, a former premier and PD leader and the founder of the new Italia Viva party, and Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio. Participants at the PD meeting said their cabinet partners were pushing things too far and risked causing the government to collapse, according to the sources. Meanwhile the government is working on the hypothesis of halving a controversial tax on plastic packaging in the draft budget, one of a slew of measures aimed at promoting the green economy. The cabinet is reportedly considering to cut down the number of products targeted by the tax and the entity of the tax, with the possibility of postponing it to July. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, a member of the PD, has stressed that "growth and sustainability" are the main goals of the 2020 budget bill. Addressing the Lower House finance committee in a hearing on the government's fiscal decree on Tuesday, Gualtieri said the decree vies to "build a more efficient and fairer tax system" and will get back 3.1 billion euros of dodged taxes in 2020.